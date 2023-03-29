FF's Barry Cowen compares extending eviction ban to 'making sweets free for children'

FIANNA FÁIL TD Barry Cowen has been criticised for comparing extending the eviction ban to giving free sweets to children during this morning’s confidence motion.

The confidence motion was won by the Government with support from Independent TDs, with 86 votes in favour compared to 67 votes against.

Speaking during the motion, Cowen told the Dáil:

“Keeping or extending the ban is not necessarily going to solve this crisis. It is like making sweets free for children. It is fine for a little while, but ultimately detrimental to the greater need.”

Immediately following his remarks, there was audible reaction from the Opposition benches, particularly Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, who labelled the remarks as “disgraceful”.

In response, Cowen said:

“Deputy Ó Ríordáin’s remarks are disgraceful.”

Speaking to The Journal following the motion, Ó Ríordáin called for Cowen to apologise for the remarks.

Advertisement

Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan was also critical of Cowen’s comments, saying it was a “new low” for Government TDs.

“Comparing protecting renters who’re facing eviction and homelessness with children getting free sweets shows a despicable lack of compassion and understanding of the stress that people who lose their homes go through,” O’Callaghan told The Journal.

“Government TDs may be far removed from the pressures that renters faced – however these comments are a new low. They are completely out of touch with the reality that renters getting notices to quit face.

“Deputy Cowen should apologise to renters and those who are sick with worry in the pit of their stomachs about the prospect of getting evicted with nowhere to go.”

There was criticism over Labour’s decision to bring forward a motion of no-confidence, which was replaced by the Government’s confidence motion.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described it as “profoundly disingenuous” and that it was an act of “political theatre”.

In particular, he said that if the Opposition had won, the Government and Dáil would have been dissolved and that would prevent legislation to deal with the housing crisis from passing for several months.

Meanwhile, the opposition lashed into the Government over their decision to end the eviction ban.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald accused the Government of turning the “housing crisis into a housing emergency into a housing disaster”.

She added: “Nero fiddles, while Rome burns.”