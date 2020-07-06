This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 6 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barry Cowen to give statement in the Dáil tomorrow about drink-driving ban

Cowen has apologised for his actions and said he regrets what happened.

By Christina Finn Monday 6 Jul 2020, 8:17 PM
48 minutes ago 4,592 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5143046
Barry Cowen before today's Cabinet meeting.
Image: Leah Farrell
Barry Cowen before today's Cabinet meeting.
Barry Cowen before today's Cabinet meeting.
Image: Leah Farrell

AGRICULTURE MINISTER BARRY Cowen is to give a statement in the Dáil tomorrow evening about his drink-driving ban.

Cowen served a three-month driving ban in 2016 after being found by gardaí to be drink-driving after attending the All-Ireland football final.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said over the weekend that he was “disappointed” that he only found out about the ban served by the Fianna Fáil minister despite it occurring four years ago.

Speaking in Dublin Castle after tonight’s Cabinet meeting, Martin confirmed that Cowen would make a statement on the issue in the Dáil tomorrow.

Martin said Cowen had articulated “his profound regret, and sorrow and shame at what transpired four years ago. I became aware of this on Friday. It’s deeply, deeply regrettable. It shouldn’t have happened”.

The Taoiseach also addressed the matter that Cowen was driving on a provisional licence.

“It can happen historically, people have availed of the provisional licence regime. That was a tendency in Ireland. Not everybody availed of it. I’m not excusing it. I believe and accept that his remorse is genuine and he will be making a statement to the Dáil in relation to it and he’s asked the Ceann Comhairle to facilitate that. I accept that his remorse is genuine,” he said.

Cowen has apologised for his actions on RTÉ’s Week in Politics programme.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Laois-Offaly TD is a brother of former taoiseach Brian Cowen.

He previously held frontbench spokesperson roles on Environment and Local Government and Social Protection.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie