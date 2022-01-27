#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 27 January 2022
Tributes paid to British comedian Barry Cryer after his death aged 86

The comedy star has been remembered by comedians and celebrities.

By Press Association Thursday 27 Jan 2022, 12:20 PM
27 minutes ago 1,732 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5666071
Image: Press Association
Image: Press Association

THE WORLD OF British comedy has paid tribute to Barry Cryer following his death aged 86.

Cryer’s family said in a statement that he had died “peacefully, in good spirits and with his family around him”.

Dame Esther Rantzen, who first worked with Cryer in the 60s, told the PA news agency:

 “In a way Barry was a genius, but so unassuming that he would be astonished, I think, to be called a genius – but he was.His jokes were brilliantly crafted and a constant joy. He would ring his friends up with his latest parrot jokes or with some reflection on what was happening. He was so generous with his wit.

“He was just delightful. He worked on That’s Life! for some time. But I worked with him in many different contexts. He did a lot of charity events. He was just a lovely human being as well as being very, very funny.”

She added: “He was like an encyclopaedia of humour and unfortunately recently I had met him at funerals, because alas, when you get into your eighth decade that tends to happen.

“But it was always a pleasure to sit next to him because he would always cheer you up.”

Comedian Jack Dee, host of I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue, which Cryer had also featured in and previously hosted, tweeted: “British comedy just lost its greatest curator and archivist. Thoughts are with Terry and all his family. RIP Baz. “There was this parrot……..”

The BBC’s director-general Tim Davie said Cryer was a “uniquely funny, talented and generous person”.

In a statement, Davie said: “He was an incredible comedian and writer. If you heard or saw a great sketch there was always a good chance Barry was behind it. He worked with every major showbiz legend because everyone wanted to work with him.”

Comedian David Mitchell said he was “so proud” to have known the veteran comic, adding in a tweet: “He was a brilliant man and a bringer of huge joy who never stopped being delighted by comedy. What an amazing life.”

Actor and comedian Sanjeev Bhaskar said he was “devastated” at the news. He tweeted: “Devastated to hear of #BarryCryer passing, after seeing him only recently sparkling as ever on his podcast. He never missed giving a birthday phone call & joke, never missed giving encouraging comments, never missed the opportunity of telling a story.”

Cryer’s family said a funeral would take place in the coming weeks and would be followed later by a “more inclusive” memorial service.

Press Association



