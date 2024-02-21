Advertisement
Barry Keoghan in the Vanity Fair video. Vanity Fair.
Barry Keoghan's in the nip AGAIN, this time for Vanity Fair

Keoghan bares all in the annual Hollywood issue in a cheeky nod to his now famous final scene in Saltburn.
41 minutes ago

BARRY KEOGHAN’S has continued his ascent to the top of the A-list, as he is one of the few stars featured in Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue. 

In a teaser for the issue, a conveyor belt of stars chatting passes by, including Greta Lee, Pedro Pascal and Jodie Comer (who are all clothed, mind you) and then at the very end Keoghan appears wearing nothing but a smile. 

It’s a cheeky nod to the now famous scene at the end of the critically acclaimed film Saltburn where he dances in the nude to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’. 

Keoghan has had a stellar last few years, as the actor’s turns in Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn have seen him nominated for an Oscar, in the BAFTAs, the Golden Globe Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. 

He took a BAFTA home last year for his performance in Banshees. 

Originally hailing from Dublin’s inner-city, Keoghan told Vanity Fair that Irish men are taking over Hollywood at present in part due to their being “fecking goodlooking”. 

Keoghan talks about his rise to fame in the issue, as well as his relationship with co-star Jacob Elordi. 

For those who wish to be enlightened, you can read the full interview in Vanity Fair. For those who are more so visual consumers of culture… the video is here: 

Eimer McAuley
