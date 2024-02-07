Advertisement
Members of the Israeli women's national team with a member of the IDF ibasketball.co.il
Israel

Basketball Ireland CEO says boycotting game against Israel wouldn't make 'blind bit of difference'

Calls for a boycott of the game have been renewed after members of the Israeli team posed for photos with soldiers.
0
1.9k
Updated 1 hour ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago

BASKETBALL IRELAND CEO John Feehan has said that a boycott of Ireland’s game against Israel in tomorrow’s FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 Qualifier wouldn’t “make a blind bit of difference”.

The game was originally due to take place in Israel on 9 November 2023, but was postponed due to the conflict in the region and later rescheduled for a neutral venue in Riga, Latvia on 8 February.

Photos were published online this week of the Israeli team posing with armed members of the Israeli Defence Forces at a sports hall in Tel Aviv. 

Calls have been made for Basketball Ireland to boycott the fixture

However, speaking to RTÉ News last night, Feehan said he is not willing to do so. 

“We have huge sympathy for what’s happening in Gaza. All the players, whether they’re in Latvia or not, feel the same way,” he said. 

However, he added: “The reality is, is it going to make a blind bit of difference if we make a grand gesture and the simple answer to that is, in our view, no.”

Feehan said he is “not prepared to destroy my sport for a gesture that will have no impact”. 

Speaking on Monday, Feehan said that Basketball Ireland is obliged to play this fixture as the remifications of not doing so “would be ruinous to the women’s international programme”. 

He said that boycotting the games with Israel would “lead to huge fines from FIBA of up to €180,000, along with an effective five-year ban for the team”.

Former Ireland international Rebecca O’Keeffe told RTÉ News, however, that “it’s not until the second return game in November that they could incur a second fine and a potential ban”.

“It’s worth noting that there is a separation of sanctions there and it’s worth noting that a lot can happen in the meantime,” O’Keeffe said.

RTÉ News has reported that five Irish players are believed to have chosen not to travel to Latvia for the game. 

Read Next
Related Reads
Basketball Ireland reiterates stance on decision to play Israel

“By not taking a firm stance, it’s up to the players to take a stand,” O’Keeffe said. 

“We have to say a massive respect to the players  who have taken a stand, but also at the same time no judgement to the others players who are going because it shouldn’t have been in their hands in the first place. The governing bodies, FIBA especially, should’ve taken it out of their hands,” she said. 

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, last night, the Irish Sport for Palestine group rejected Feehan’s claims that boycotting the Ireland-Israel game would be “ruinous” for Basketball Ireland. 

“We say not in our name. Playing with Israel will forever be ‘ruinous’ for his and Basketball Ireland’s reputation,” the group said. 

At least 27,585 people have been killed by Israel’s military campaign in Gaza in response to the Hamas attacks of 7 October, according to the health ministry in the Gaza Strip. 

With reporting by Emma Duffy

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags