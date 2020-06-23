Quiz: How well do you know the early Batman films?

A FEW NEWS stories related to the first Batman films have emerged in recent days.

Firstly, it is being reported that Michael Keaton – who appeared in Batman and Batman Returns – could be set to reprise his role as the caped crusader as he’s in talks to appear in an upcoming DC Comics movie.

The second was the sad news that film director Joel Schumacher had died. As well as directing the likes of St Elmo’s Fire, Falling Down and Veronica Guerin, Schumacher had also directed the third and fourth installments Batman Forever and Batman & Robin.

It’s also 31 years to the day that the first film was released in the US.

This quiz is all about those first few Batman films – before Christopher Nolan’s reinvention of the franchise in the 2000s. Best of luck!

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now