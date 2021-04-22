#Open journalism No news is bad news

Bay City Rollers singer Les McKeown dies aged 65

The Scottish band enjoyed huge success in the 1970s.

By Press Association Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 5:42 PM
39 minutes ago 6,943 Views 5 Comments
Les McKeown of the Bay City Rollers performing on stage at T in the Park at Strathallan Castle, Perthshire. 2016
Image: PA
Image: PA

BAY CITY ROLLERS singer Les McKeown has died at the age of 65.

The Scottish pop vocalist was the frontman of the group during their 1970s heyday.

A statement from his family on Twitter said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown.

“Leslie died suddenly at home on Tuesday 20 April.

“We are currently making arrangements for his funeral and ask for privacy after the shock of our profound loss. Thank you. Keiko and Jubei McKeown.”

Formed at the end of the 1960s, the Bay City Rollers enjoyed huge success at home and abroad with their distinctive tartan outfits and upbeat pop tunes like Bye Bye Baby and Shang-a-Lang.

They had a massive teen following and sold more than 100 million records.

Press Association

