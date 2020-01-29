This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
BBC to axe 450 jobs as part of €95m cost-cutting measures

The company said it would review the number of presenters it has and how they work.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 3:30 PM
57 minutes ago 2,893 Views 9 Comments
Media trucks outside BBC Broadcasting House in London
Image: Aaron Chown/PA Images
Image: Aaron Chown/PA Images

THE BBC HAS announced cuts to Newsnight, 5Live and other news output, leading to around 450 job losses.

The corporation said it wanted to “reduce duplication” while making savings of £80 million (€95 million).

It said there will be a review of “the number of presenters we have and how they work”.

There will also be a reduction in the number of films produced by Newsnight, the flagship programme which recently made headlines with its Prince Andrew interview.

There will also “be post closures at 5Live driven by the changing listening habits of the audience and demand for digital content”.

The changes mean there will be “a reduction in the overall number of stories covered” and “there will be further investment in digital news”.

Plans to axe Victoria Derbyshire’s BBC Two programme have already been leaked, with the host saying she was “absolutely devastated”.

The BBC said the changes “to how BBC News will work will lead to an estimated 450 job losses”.

More of the corporation’s journalists will be based outside London.

Fran Unsworth, director of news and current affairs, said: “The BBC has to face up to the changing way audiences are using us.

“We need to reshape BBC News for the next decade in a way which saves substantial amounts of money. We are spending too much of our resources on traditional linear broadcasting and not enough on digital.

“Our duty as a publicly funded broadcaster is to inform, educate and entertain every citizen. But there are many people in this country that we are not serving well enough.”

BBC News has to save £80 million (€95 million) as part of financial pressures on the corporation, including paying for free TV licences for over-75s on pension credit.

The cuts come amid payouts to some female staff, with radio presenter Sarah Montague getting a £400,000 settlement and Samira Ahmed winning an employment tribunal in a dispute over equal pay.

Press Association

