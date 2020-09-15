This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Graham Norton ranks as third-highest earning BBC presenter

The BBC revealed its list of 10 highest earning presenters.

By Press Association Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 3:42 PM
Graham Norton.
Image: Matt Crossick
IRISHMAN GRAHAM NORTON has ranked as the third-highest paid BBC presenter in a new list revealed by the broadcaster today. 

Norton takes about £725,000 (€815,559) for his Saturday Radio 2 show and some TV work, but not his chat show.

Pay packets made through BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm and responsible for the likes of Strictly Come Dancing, Antiques Roadshow and The Graham Norton Show, are not disclosed.

Sports broadcaster Gary Lineker was once again the BBC’s top earner, according to new figures, but he is taking a pay cut.

An announcement on Tuesday said the Match Of The Day host is reducing his salary.

The names of BBC talent earning more than £150,000 (€163,111) a year have been published, a move previously instigated by the British government.

Lineker took £1.75 million (€1.9 million), according to the figures, which cover the period until the end of March this year – before any cut.

media-bbc Source: PA

BBC Radio 2 breakfast show DJ Zoe Ball earns £1.36 million (€1.47 million), making her the highest-paid woman in the top 10.

The salary does not include her presenting work for Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two.

Newsreader and election night presenter Huw Edwards is on more than £465,000 (€505,000).

The salaries are being published amid questions about how the BBC will be funded in future.

The licence fee model is guaranteed until December 31 2027, the end of the current charter.

Decriminalisation of licence fee evasion could also be on the cards – but the BBC has warned that switching to a civil system would cost the broadcaster more than £200 million (€217 million) a year.

