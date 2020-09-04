This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14°C Friday 4 September 2020
DUP blasts 'disgraceful' Ireland/Northern Ireland flag mix-up as BBC issues apology

The programme had been reporting on the differing quarantine advice that exists in different parts of the UK.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 4 Sep 2020, 11:20 AM
56 minutes ago 16,330 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5195454

THE BBC BREAKFAST programme has apologised after it mistakenly showed the Irish tricolour instead of the Northern Ireland flag this morning. 

The DUP has called the mistake “disgraceful” and said that Ian Paisley Jr MP had contacted BBC director-general Tim Davie about the matter. 

The programme had been reporting on the differing quarantine advice that exists in different parts of the UK. People returning from Greece are, for example, required to self-isolate if they are arriving into Scotland and Wales but not into England and Northern Ireland.  

Displaying this on screen this morning, BBC Breakfast used the Irish flag instead of that of Northern Ireland.

The DUP are among those who noticed the error and said this morning it had “demanded an immediate apology”.

Before the end of the show today, Naga Munchetty issued an apology.

“We’d like to apologise for a mistake we made earlier in the programme. In a graphics sequence explaining the differing travel quarantine rules around the nations of the UK we mistakenly showed the wrong flag for Northern Ireland,” she said.     

Rónán Duffy
