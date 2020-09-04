DUP blasts 'disgraceful' Ireland/Northern Ireland flag mix-up as BBC issues apology

At 0811 a graphic was used by @BBCBreakfast wrongly representing NI with an RoI flag.



North Antrim MP Ian Paisley emailed the Director General & demanded an immediate apology.



The apology (below) at 0858 is welcome but disgraceful that it had to be highlighted.

THE BBC BREAKFAST programme has apologised after it mistakenly showed the Irish tricolour instead of the Northern Ireland flag this morning.

The DUP has called the mistake “disgraceful” and said that Ian Paisley Jr MP had contacted BBC director-general Tim Davie about the matter.

The programme had been reporting on the differing quarantine advice that exists in different parts of the UK. People returning from Greece are, for example, required to self-isolate if they are arriving into Scotland and Wales but not into England and Northern Ireland.

Displaying this on screen this morning, BBC Breakfast used the Irish flag instead of that of Northern Ireland.

The DUP are among those who noticed the error and said this morning it had “demanded an immediate apology”.

Oops. Our friends at BBC Breakfast may want to review their "UK" graphics this morning.

Before the end of the show today, Naga Munchetty issued an apology.

“We’d like to apologise for a mistake we made earlier in the programme. In a graphics sequence explaining the differing travel quarantine rules around the nations of the UK we mistakenly showed the wrong flag for Northern Ireland,” she said.