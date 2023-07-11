MPs reportedly threatening to name suspended BBC presenter using parliamentary privilege

SOME WESTMINSTER MPS are reportedly threatening threatening to use parliamentary privilege to name the BBC presenter who allegedly paid a teenager thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.

The presenter has been suspended by the corporation after The Sun newspaper reported he paid a young person around £35,000 over three years, from the age of 17, for explicit pictures.

Parliamentary privilege means MPs and peers are protected from legal ramifications based on things said while in Parliament.

But Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride discouraged colleagues from invoking it to name the presenter.

“We don’t know those facts, and until we do, I think under those circumstances, it will be ill-advised to do that,” he told Times Radio.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declined to comment on the potential unmasking of the presenter in Parliament, telling broadcasters on his trip to the Nato summit in Lithuania: “We have an existing set of laws that govern free speech and privacy.

“I think it’s important that the BBC conducts this investigation quickly and rigorously given the concerning and serious nature of the allegations.”

A House of Commons spokesperson said: “Privilege should always be used carefully, recognising that Members do have the right to free speech in the Chamber.”

Report

Tim Davie, the corporation’s director general, is due to brief the media on the BBC’s annual report but will inevitably face questions about the furore.

The report, planned before the allegations emerged, is an assessment of the BBC’s performance over the last 12 months.

It typically reveals the remuneration of the corporation’s biggest earners, with Mr Davie also expected to answer questions about stars’ pay packets.

The Sun today doubled down on its story after a lawyer acting for the young person involved rubbished the claims.

In a letter to the BBC, the lawyer said “nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality”.

The mother of the youngster, who is now 20, however, told The Sun she had spoken out to help her child who she says used the money from the presenter to fuel a crack cocaine addiction.

The Sun alleged that the mother said: “It is sad but we stand by our account and we hope they get the help they need.

“We did this to help – and the presenter has got into their head. How did they afford a lawyer?”

The BBC said on Sunday it had suspended the unnamed presenter. BBC News said it does not know the identity of the young person and has not spoken to them directly, but that the letter was sent by a multinational law firm.

London’s Metropolitan Police said detectives from its Specialist Crime Command met representatives from the BBC virtually yesterday morning.

“They are assessing the information discussed at the meeting and further enquiries are taking place to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence being committed,” it said.

“There is no investigation at this time,” a statement added.

Laws

Britain has strict privacy and defamation laws, which has made the media increasingly wary about revealing a person’s identity before they are formally under investigation or arrest.

In 2018, the BBC itself was forced to pay substantial damages for breach of privacy to the singer Cliff Richard after it broadcast live footage of a 2014 police raid on his home.

But there has been a swirl of speculation about the presenter’s identity on social media.

The scandal also comes just months after the broadcaster’s chairman Richard Sharp resigned after conceding that a report found he breached the UK governance code for public appointments.

The report was ordered after it emerged Sharp played a role in facilitating an £800,000 loan guarantee for then-prime minister Boris Johnson before being recommended for the influential role overseeing the public broadcaster’s independence.

Additional reporting by AFP

