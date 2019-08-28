Boris Johnson to ask Queen to suspend parliament ahead of Brexit

THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT will ask the queen to suspend Parliament when MPs return to the House of Commons next month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask the queen to suspend parliament until 14 October, less than weeks before the UK is set to leave the European Union.

The move would give MPs almost no time to pass new laws that could prevent a no-deal Brexit on 31 October.

Johnson told Sky News that he would schedule a Queen’s Speech – laying out the government’s plans – to launch new legislation in October.

“We need to get on with our domestic agenda and that is why we are announcing a Queen’s Speech for 14 October,” he said in an interview.

Johnson also dismissed criticism that MPs would be denied time to debate and vote on Brexit.

“That is completely untrue. If you look at what we’re doing, we’re bring forward a new legislative programme,” he said.

“There will be ample time on both sides of that crucial 17 October [EU] summit, ample time in parliament for MPs to debate the EU, to debate Brexit and all the other issues; ample time.”

BBC also quotes a source from the Prime Minister’s office, who said: “It’s time a new government and new PM set out a plan for the country after we leave the EU.”

The value of the pound plummeted by 1% following the news, which also met with negative reactions from opposition MPs in the UK.

Labour MP Yvette Cooper described the proposal as “deeply dangerous and irresponsible”, while the Brexit spokesman for the Liberal Democrats Tom Brake said it was a “declaration of war” that would be ”met with an iron fist”.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon called on MPs to prevent the suspension of parliament, warning that today “would go down in history as a dark one…for UK democracy” if they did not.

The suspension of parliament is known as prorogation, but is different from the dissolution of the House of Commons, which would bring about a general election.

It’s been suggested that such a move would last only a couple of weeks, but long enough to prevent a vote on Brexit bills in the house.

The matter is complicated because the power to prorogue parliament rests solely with the British monarch – this means only the queen can prorogue parliament, something she would do after a request from the prime minister.

The UK has no written constitution so there has been some debate as to whether the queen could refuse the request and, if so, in what circumstances.