BBC's Fergal Keane stepping back after post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis

Keane (59) is stepping back from his role to aid his recovery.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 24 Jan 2020, 7:08 PM
1 hour ago 14,929 Views 15 Comments
JOURNALIST FERGAL KEANE is stepping back from his role as BBC News Africa Editor due to the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), it was announced today. 

Keane (59), who was first appointed BBC’s South African Correspondent in 1990, is stepping back from his role to aid his recovery, the BBC said in a statement today.

“The reasons behind his decision are personal. For several years, Fergal has been dealing privately with the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder, stemming from several decades of work in conflict zones around the world,” BBC Head of News Gathering Johnathan Monro said. 

“He has been supported throughout this time by friends and colleagues in news as well as well receiving professional medical advice.

“However, he now feels he needs to change his role in order to assist his recovery. It’s both brave and welcome that he is ready to be open about PTSD.”

Munro said Keane will remain with the corporation on different platforms across news and current affairs.

Keane is also a frequent commentator on Irish affairs. In 2011, he presented The Story of Ireland, a five-part series co-produced by BBC Northern Ireland and RTÉ. 

