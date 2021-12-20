Road users urged to 'be safe, be seen' on shortest day of the year tomorrow

THE ROAD SAFETY Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána have launched a new road safety campaign ahead of the shortest day of the year, calling on road users to “be safe, be seen”.

The campaign is asking motorists to ensure that their lights, indicators, reflectors and number plate lighting are clean and in good working order to ensure they can be seen at all times.

Drivers are also being urged to use their dipped headlights during the day if they don’t have Daytime Running Lights (DRL).

“If your vehicle does have daytime running lights make sure to turn on your dipped head lights at lighting up time as daytime running lights are not suitable or safe to use at night-time,” said the RSA and Gardaí in a joint statement.

Gardaí have also said that drivers should ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and that they can cope with the driving conditions.

“This means ensuring tyres are not worn below the legal limit of 1.8mm and inflated to the correct tyre pressure,” said Chief Superintendent Michael Hennebry, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau.

“Windscreen wipers should also be checked to make sure they are not worn and should be replaced if they are. Check the lights on your vehicle to make sure they are working and clean.”

“Using dipped headlights and keeping vehicle lights clean are ways drivers can ensure they can see and be seen,” said Sam Waide, Chief Executive Officer of the RSA.

However, they also need to slow down at night or poor light conditions as pedestrians and cyclists can be difficult to see in the dark, particularly if you must deal with the glare of oncoming lights.

Chief Superintendent Hennebry said that all road users must “do all you can to be seen on the road”.

Pedestrians, especially in rural areas with no street lighting, are being asked to wear bright clothing or reflective material at dusk and at night. The RSA have also said to consider bringing a torch or use the torch function on a phone.

Cyclists are also being reminded that they need to have a white light on the front of their bike and a red light on the back at the minimum. Both the Gardaí and the RSA have recommended that they also wear a reflective armband, a ‘Sam Browne’ reflective belt or reflective vest.