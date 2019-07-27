'It's always been a constant battle for us': How a beach wheelchair scheme is creating joy for this 12-year-old

GRACE DOYLE LOVES going to the beach, but unfortunately the facilities available can make it difficult for the 12-year-old Dubliner, who has a rare genetic disorder.

“Trying to get her out in wheelchairs,” says her father Damien Doyle of bringing her to the beach, “it’s really not accessible at all.”

That’s why he thinks the beach wheelchair scheme at Dollymount Strand in Dublin is a lifesaver for people like Grace.

Supplied by Dublin City Council and managed by Pure Magic, it is one of a number of similar initiatives around the capital.

And while many counties have rolled out similar schemes across the country – often on a limited, sometimes seasonal basis – Damien hopes it will become nationwide and more readily available.

Watch the video for our full report.