Arrest that growth - Garda inspector issues a stern rebuke over beards on the beat

CLEAN SHAVEN GARDAÍ are a dying breed it seems.

Beards have been allowed by the policing mandarins in the Phoenix Park since a change to the dress code last year.

In a much vaunted move to a relaxation in the strict Garda grooming and dress code, beards have been allowed in the force since last summer.

While sources tell The Journal that the more relaxed rules on facial hair growth have been welcomed by serving members it hasn’t all gone smoothly in terms of relations with managment.

In an intervention likely to leave some members of the force bristling, an inspector in Roads Policing has warned offending gardaí to lighten their 5 o’clock shadows.

In a strongly worded directive, known as a “stinker” in garda slang, the inspector has issued a roadside caution to gardaí that “stubbly appearance” is unacceptable.

“There are some members who cannot seem to make up their mind whether they want a beard or not, and alternate on a weekly basis from being clean-shaven to having various stages of facial hair.

“This too is unacceptable,” the warning declared.

The lengthy missive, issued to gardaí in DMR Roads Policing, also warns that beards that take too long to grow are not to be considered.

The Inspector said that anyone struggling to achieve anything more impressive than a mid-80s George Michael-style effort after two weeks should know when to call it quits.

If after that period “the face resembles a badly watered lawn in a heat-wave, then it is time to concede graciously and admit defeat,” he declared.

The Dublin based supervisor is not the first to issue such a warning. A Kerry-based inspector also felt the need to put pen to paper recently.

That officer warned: “There is no Conor McGregor, ZZ Top or Grizzly Adams look-a-like competition”.

The Garda Code on dress was changed in July of last year by Commissioner Drew Harris.