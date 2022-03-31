#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 31 March 2022
Advertisement

Arrest that growth - Garda inspector issues a stern rebuke over beards on the beat

The Inspector issued his warning to gardaí based in Road Policing in Dublin.

By Daragh Brophy Thursday 31 Mar 2022, 6:40 PM
46 minutes ago 6,025 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5726948
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

CLEAN SHAVEN GARDAÍ are a dying breed it seems. 

Beards have been allowed by the policing mandarins in the Phoenix Park since a change to the dress code last year. 

In a much vaunted move to a relaxation in the strict Garda grooming and dress code, beards have been allowed in the force since last summer.

While sources tell The Journal that the more relaxed rules on facial hair growth have been welcomed by serving members it hasn’t all gone smoothly in terms of relations with managment.  

In an intervention likely to leave some members of the force bristling, an inspector in Roads Policing has warned offending gardaí to lighten their 5 o’clock shadows.

In a strongly worded directive, known as a “stinker” in garda slang, the inspector has issued a roadside caution to gardaí that “stubbly appearance” is unacceptable. 

“There are some members who cannot seem to make up their mind whether they want a beard or not, and alternate on a weekly basis from being clean-shaven to having various stages of facial hair.

“This too is unacceptable,” the warning declared.  

The lengthy missive, issued to gardaí in DMR Roads Policing, also warns that beards that take too long to grow are not to be considered. 

The Inspector said that anyone struggling to achieve anything more impressive than a mid-80s George Michael-style effort after two weeks should know when to call it quits.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

If after that period “the face resembles a badly watered lawn in a heat-wave, then it is time to concede graciously and admit defeat,” he declared. 

The Dublin based supervisor is not the first to issue such a warning. A Kerry-based inspector also felt the need to put pen to paper recently.

That officer warned: “There is no Conor McGregor, ZZ Top or Grizzly Adams look-a-like competition”.

The Garda Code on dress was changed in July of last year by Commissioner Drew Harris.  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie