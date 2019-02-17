Man arrested over public order incident in A&E department at Dublin hospital

A MAN IN his 30s has been released from Garda custody after being arrested over a public order incident at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin

It’s understood that gardaí were called to the hospital’s A&E department after the man became involved in an altercation with staff at around 1am.

Gardaí were called to the scene, and the individual was later arrested on public order charges at 1.50am.

A garda spokesman confirmed the arrest, and said the man was later released without charge.

