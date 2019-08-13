This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 13 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Progress' made in beef talks with further discussions planned in coming days

Talks between farmers and the beef industry concluded late last night.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 7:23 AM
11 minutes ago 272 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4763274
Protests have taken place across the country in recent weeks.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Protests have taken place across the country in recent weeks.
Protests have taken place across the country in recent weeks.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE FIRST DAY of talks between beef farmers and the meat industry concluded late last night after more than 12 hours of discussions. 

Further talks are expected within the next two weeks.

The talks, which took place at the Department of Agriculture’s Backweston offices in Kildare, come after weeks of protests from the Beef Plan Movement at sites across the country. The group has been set up by farmers who argue that they’re not getting value for money for their cattle. 

President of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) Joe Healy said that “some progress” had been made on the issues of market transparency and the introduction of a price index. 

The association said that there had been a commitment to look at the market specifications that impact on prices in the Quality Payment System, known as the beef grid.

Protests will be suspended while the talks take place, with the next date for discussions planned for Thursday or Monday next.  

The IFA had called for retailers and the European Commission to join the talks, which were announced late last Friday by agriculture minister Michael Creed.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie