Stolen refrigerated container containing 50 beef carcasses recovered in Louth

POLICE IN THE North have appealed for information after a refrigerated container with 50 beef carcasses inside it was stolen from Armagh.

The container itself was taken on Friday afternoon and was later discovered in Dundalk, Louth. However, much of the stock had been taken.

Inspector Leslie Badger from the PSNI asked the public to come forward with any information they might have.

He said:“The 40ft container, Loughgall, Armagh, during the early hours of Friday 6 December.

“The unit was subsequently recovered by gardaí in Dundalk. However, a significant amount of the beef had been removed.

“This is a distinctive container; and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 463 of 06/12/19.”

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”