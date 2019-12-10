Warning issued over theft of container with consignment of beef from Northern Ireland firm

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has said it is working closely with authorities north and south of the border after a container with a consignment of beef carcasses was stolen from a business in Northern Ireland.

It is warning customers not to purchase any meat sold from unregistered outlets or unregistered online sales.

It’s also alerting businesses to the risks involved and reminding food businesses of their obligation to only purchase meat from approved sources.

The FSAI said there’s a possible risk to public health if the 36 carcasses stolen are not processed in an approved premises.

A further risk comes from the fact that some of the beef carcasses came from animals over 30 months of age, which must be treated as a “specific risk”.

It is liasing with the Local Authority Veterinary Service, the HSE, An Garda Síochána and the Food Standards Agency Northern Ireland regarding the theft.

FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne: “There is no way of knowing whether beef purchased from unregistered sources adhere to food safety requirements around cutting, storage and handling.

Proper cutting, storage and handling of beef at all times is a critical element in food safety management. As such, we are urging food businesses and consumers alike to be vigilant against purchasing beef from unregistered sources at any time.

Any businesses or customers that notice suspicious sales of meat are asked to contact the FSAI at info@fsai.ie.