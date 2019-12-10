This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 10 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Warning issued over theft of container with consignment of beef from Northern Ireland firm

The FSAI said it is liaising with gardaí and other agencies over the meat theft.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 7:02 PM
1 hour ago 5,071 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4926633

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has said it is working closely with authorities north and south of the border after a container with a consignment of beef carcasses was stolen from a business in Northern Ireland.

It is warning customers not to purchase any meat sold from unregistered outlets or unregistered online sales.

It’s also alerting businesses to the risks involved and reminding food businesses of their obligation to only purchase meat from approved sources.

The FSAI said there’s a possible risk to public health if the 36 carcasses stolen are not processed in an approved premises.

A further risk comes from the fact that some of the beef carcasses came from animals over 30 months of age, which must be treated as a “specific risk”. 

It is liasing with the Local Authority Veterinary Service, the HSE, An Garda Síochána and the Food Standards Agency Northern Ireland regarding the theft.

FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne: “There is no way of knowing whether beef purchased from unregistered sources adhere to food safety requirements around cutting, storage and handling.

Proper cutting, storage and handling of beef at all times is a critical element in food safety management. As such, we are urging food businesses and consumers alike to be vigilant against purchasing beef from unregistered sources at any time.

Any businesses or customers that notice suspicious sales of meat are asked to contact the FSAI at info@fsai.ie.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie