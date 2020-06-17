This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 17 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 1,200 flights in and out of Beijing cancelled as it aims to halt Covid-19 spread

The Chinese capital has enacted a number of measures to limit travel in and out of the city.

By Press Association Wednesday 17 Jun 2020, 9:11 AM
1 hour ago 4,588 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5125081
A supervisor examines the stock records of food and other products at the Yuegezhuang wholesale market in Beijing
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
A supervisor examines the stock records of food and other products at the Yuegezhuang wholesale market in Beijing
A supervisor examines the stock records of food and other products at the Yuegezhuang wholesale market in Beijing
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

MORE THAN 60% of commercial flights in and out of Beijing have been cancelled amid a new coronavirus outbreak.

The Communist Party’s Global Times said 1,255 flights to and from the capital’s two airports had been shelved as of Wednesday morning, equivalent to 67% of outgoing and 68% of incoming flights.

Beijing has enacted a number of measures to limit travel in and out of the city, especially among those coming from districts where new cases have been detected.

The city of more than 21 million people had essentially eradicated cases of local transmission but in recent days has added 137 new cases with no new deaths.

Beijing today raised its threat level from 3 to 2, leading to the cancellation of classes, suspension of plans for opening up and stiffened requirements for social distancing.

No official public notice on a change in regulations has been issued by China’s civil aviation authority or by either Beijing Capital Airport – traditionally the world’s second busiest handling more than 101 million passengers – or Beijing Daxing International Airport.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Meanwhile, several provinces were quarantining travellers from Beijing, where all schools – which had mostly reopened – have been ordered to close again and return to online classes.

“The epidemic situation in the capital is extremely severe,” Beijing city spokesman Xu Hejian warned yesterday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie