Beijing Covid spike prompts mass testing and panic buying amid lockdown fears

People lining up to get a Covid-19 swab during a mass testing in Chaoyang district, Beijing today.

FEARS OF A hard Covid-19 lockdown sparked panic buying in Beijing today, as long queues for compulsory mass testing formed in a large central district of the Chinese capital.

China is already trying to contain a wave of infections in its largest city Shanghai, which has been almost entirely locked down for weeks and reported 51 new Covid deaths today.

Shanghai has struggled to provide fresh food to those confined at home, while patients have reported trouble accessing non-Covid medical care – and the rising cases in the capital triggered fears of a similar lockdown.

Downtown Beijing’s most populous district Chaoyang, home to around 3.5 million people, ordered mass testing from Monday for residents and those coming to work there. The area hosts embassies and the headquarters of many multinational firms.

Queues snaked around malls and outside office complexes as people waited to be swabbed for samples by health workers in protective gear.

The mass testing order, and warnings of a “grim” Covid situation in the city, sparked a run on Beijing’s supermarkets overnight as residents rushed to stockpile essentials.

Many items on grocery delivery apps sold out briefly last night after the testing order was announced, but stocks were replenished today.

The city government on Sunday tried to ease fears of shortages, with an official saying supply and distribution in Beijing was “stable”.

At least one housing compound in Beijing has been sealed off, while several of the capital’s fitness studios and gyms have cancelled classes or closed.

Travellers into the city are required to have a negative Covid test from within 48 hours.

The capital has reported dozens of cases over the past week including 14 new infections today, following a warning from health authorities that the virus has been circulating undetected for days.

‘Hard lockdown’ fears

Beijing’s numbers pale in comparison with Shanghai, which has recorded more than half a million cases since March 1.

The economic hub of 25 million people is struggling to defeat China’s worst outbreak in two years, despite weeks of strict measures to contain the virus.

Under its zero-Covid strategy, China has imposed lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions to try and stamp out all infections.

Officials say this policy has helped the country avoid the public health crises seen elsewhere in the world during the pandemic, but the approach has taken a heavy toll on businesses and public morale.

Beijing authorities on Monday suspended all group tourism, according to state media, ahead of a three-day holiday next week in China – traditionally a period of high consumer spending – and as fears grow of the economic impact of lockdowns.

The term “hard lockdown” began trending on Chinese social media over the weekend after images emerged from Shanghai of what appeared to be officials sealing off building entrances with metal sheets.

A residential building fire on Saturday had sparked fear and criticism about the barriers, with Chinese business magazine Caixin reporting that multiple Shanghai neighbourhoods were blocking smaller roads using barriers and fences.

