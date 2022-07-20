Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 20 July 2022
Advertisement

Diverted Ryanair flight investigation concludes that Belarus' actions were 'unlawful'

A Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land in Belarus last year.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Jul 2022, 9:42 AM
22 minutes ago 1,934 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5821619
The Ryanair flight finally landing in Lithuania after it was first diverted to Belarus
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The Ryanair flight finally landing in Lithuania after it was first diverted to Belarus
The Ryanair flight finally landing in Lithuania after it was first diverted to Belarus
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE UNITED NATIONS agency in charge of investigating the diversion of a Ryanair flight by Belarus last year has completed its review, once again pointing the finger at the “unlawful” actions carried out by Minsk.

A Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land in Minsk on 23 May 23, 2021, with Belarusian authorities arresting dissident journalist, Roman Protasevich, and his partner, Sofia Sapega, who were on board.

“The ICAO Council concluded its discussions yesterday on the May 2021 incident in Belarus airspace involving Ryanair Flight FR4978, condemning the actions of the Government of Belarus in committing an act of unlawful interference,” the International Civil Aviation Organization said in a statement.

The investigation was extended in early January to establish certain “missing facts” and examine new information.

The Montreal-based ICAO studied audio recordings of the Minsk air traffic controller who was monitoring the affected flight.

The agency said that the bomb threat used as excuse to divert the aircraft was “deliberately false and endangered its safety.”

“The threat was communicated to the flight crew upon the instructions of senior government officials of Belarus,” it concluded.

The statement added that the council representative of Russia — a close ally of Minsk — had “expressed his State’s strong objection to identifying Belarus as the source of the unlawful interference which took place.”

It said that the council, made up of 36 countries, had asked its president to pass the findings of the investigation on to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The ICAO’s mission is to enact the rules governing global civil air transport, but it has no power to impose sanctions.

In the event of a proven violation of international rules, its role is to provide support for any countries wishing to pronounce condemnations or apply sanctions, in accordance with the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, the institution said.

Last month, Sapega asked for a pardon from Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko after being sentenced to six years in prison for “inciting social hatred” and “illegal collection of personal data.”

Protasevich is currently under house arrest pending trial.

© AFP 2022

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie