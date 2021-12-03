#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 3 December 2021
Belarus mother of five jailed over ‘unsanctioned mass gatherings’

Volha Zalatar was arrested on the street when she was taking her 10-year-old daughter to music school.

By Press Association Friday 3 Dec 2021, 8:32 PM
1 hour ago 12,296 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5620053
Image: AP
Image: AP

A BELARUS COURT has sentenced a neighbourhood activist and mother of five to four years in prison for creating an “extremist group” on the messaging app Telegram.

Volha Zalatar, 38, has been held in custody since March. She was arrested on the street when she was taking her 10-year-old daughter to music school.

After the August 2020 presidential election in Belarus, Ms Zalatar moderated a local group on Telegram in the town of Zhdanovichy and organised concerts, parties and walks.

Authorities said the activities were “unsanctioned mass gatherings” and accused her of co-ordinating an “extremist organisation”.

She was also charged with “gross violation of public order” and “disobeying legal requirements of the authorities”.

Authorities have waged a multi-pronged crackdown on dissent in the year since President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term in an election that the opposition and the West denounced as a sham.

In response to mass protests, police arrested more than 35,000 people and beat thousands of demonstrators.

Since last year’s election, Lukashenko’s government has shut down the majority of independent media outlets and rights groups.

On Friday, authorities designated the social media pages of RFE/RL’s Belarus service as extremist. The news outlet “adamantly rejects” the label and considers it “ridiculous”, RFE/RL president Jamie Fly said in a statement.

According to human rights advocates, a total of 896 political prisoners are behind bars in Belarus, including Ms Zalatar and leading opposition activists.

“My heart is torn into pieces, the degree of hatred is growing, the amount of pain and resentment is increasing,” Ms Zalatar said in her final address to the court on Friday, rejecting all the accusations.

“Normal human actions, reactions and feelings are criminalised,” she said.

Her husband also spent 10 days in jail for displaying the Belarusian opposition’s red-and-white flag in the window of their apartment.

Earlier this week, authorities raided the homes of dozens of journalists and activists across nine cities, seizing phones and computers and taking them in for questioning after the searches.

Law enforcement officials targeted those believed to have funded anti-government protests and spread information deemed extremist.

Some 300 chats on Telegram have been designated extremist by authorities, and users can be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

