Wednesday 23 September 2020
Belarus president sworn in at unannounced inaugural ceremony

Huge protests have taken place over the re-election of Alexander Lukashenko, which the opposition says was rigged.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 4:42 PM
35 minutes ago

Image: PA
PRESIDENT ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO of Belarus has been sworn in to his sixth term in office at an inaugural ceremony that was not announced in advance.

It comes amid weeks of huge protests over his re-election, which the opposition says was rigged.

Several European countries used the occasion to reiterate they do not recognise the results of the election and refuse to regard Mr Lukashenko as the legitimate president.

The ceremony was held in front of several hundred dignitaries at the Palace of Independence in the capital of Minsk today.

Police and other security forces blocked off parts of the city and public transport was suspended.

Mr Lukashenko, 66, took the oath of office in Belarusian with his right hand on the constitution, while the head of the Central Election Commission handed him the official ID card of the president of Belarus.

“The day of assuming the post of the president is the day of our victory, convincing and fateful,” he said.

“We were not just electing the president of the country – we were defending our values, our peaceful life, sovereignty and independence.”

The absence of public involvement in the inauguration only proved that Lukashenko lacked a valid mandate to continue leading the country, according to his political opponents and European officials.

Steffen Seibert, spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said: “Even after this ceremony today, Mr Lukashenko cannot claim democratic legitimisation, which would be the condition to recognise him as the legitimate president of Belarus.”

He added the secrecy surrounding the swearing-in was “very telling”.

Lukashenko has run Belarus, a former Soviet nation of 9.5 million, with an iron fist for 26 years.

Official results of the country’s August 9 presidential election had him winning 80% of the vote.

His strongest opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, got 10%.

Tsikhanouskaya, who is in exile in neighbouring Lithuania after being forced to leave Belarus, says the outcome was invalid, as have the tens of thousands of her supporters who continue to demand Lukashenko’s resignation during more than six weeks of mass protests.

“The people haven’t handed him a new mandate,” she said, adding the inauguration was “a farce” and an attempt by Mr Lukashenko to “declare himself legitimate”.

“I, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, am the only leader that has been elected by the Belarusian people.

“And our goal right now is to build the new Belarus together.”

