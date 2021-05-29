#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 29 May 2021
Advertisement

Protest in solidarity with political prisoners in Belarus takes place in Dublin

The gathering was small and in line with Covid-19 regulations which limit how many can meet in public.

By Press Association Saturday 29 May 2021, 6:36 PM
10 minutes ago 356 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5452279
A figure of Darth Vader with the face of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Image: Niall Carson/PA
A figure of Darth Vader with the face of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
A figure of Darth Vader with the face of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Image: Niall Carson/PA

A PROTEST HAS taken place in Dublin in solidarity with political prisoners in Belarus.

It comes days after the dramatic arrest of journalist Roman Protasevich when the Ryanair passenger plane he was travelling in was diverted to Minsk by Belarusian flight controllers.

The demonstration on O’Connell Street in Dublin today saw costumes, including the figure of Darth Vader, with the face of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and calls to “stop the terror”.

Banners held included slogans such as “Pray for Belarus”, “Stop Terror In Belarus”, “Support The People of Belarus” and “Putin, hands off of Belarus… and take your dog” with a caricature of President Lukashenko.

Photographs of journalists and politicians who have been arrested in Belarus were placed on the ground during the demonstration.

There were also chants of Long Live Belarus and leaflets were handed out to passing members of the public.

embedded260072081 Members of the Belarusian community in Ireland take part in protest outside the GPO in Dublin

Gardaí kept a low-key presence at the small gathering.

Strict rules remain over the size of public gatherings as part of Covid-19 restrictions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

embedded260072047 Support for political prisoners including the recently arrested journalist Roman Protasevich

On Saturday, President Lukashenko appeared increasingly isolated over the diversion of the passenger flight following international outrage over the diverting of the Ryanair flight.

No bomb was found once the plane was on the ground, but the 26-year-old journalist was arrested along with his Russian girlfriend.

EU leaders responded by barring Belarusian carriers from the bloc’s air space and airports and advising European airlines to skirt Belarus.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie