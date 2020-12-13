#Open journalism No news is bad news

Anti-Lukashenko protests in Belarus continue as dozens are arrested in Minsk

Demonstrators waving the opposition’s red and white flag marched on the outskirts of the capital.

By AFP Sunday 13 Dec 2020, 7:55 PM
29 minutes ago 676 Views 1 Comment
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

PROTESTERS IN BELARUS weathered icy conditions on Sunday, hitting the streets to demand the resignation of authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko who is facing down months of historic protests against his rule.

The Viasna rights group said dozens of people were detained in Minsk as authorities deployed water cannon and large numbers of law enforcement blocked off areas of the city centre. 

Demonstrators waving the opposition’s red and white flag marched on the outskirts of the capital to thwart a large-scale police crackdown.

belarus-protests Source: AP/PA Images

The opposition-leaning news site Nasha Niva said protesters had organised at least 100 separate gatherings in Minsk and its suburbs.

Ex-Soviet Belarus has been gripped by historic anti-government demonstrations that erupted after August presidential elections in which Lukashenko claimed a sixth term in office.

His opponents claim the polls were rigged and that political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran in place of her jailed husband was the true winner. 

Tikhanovskaya, who is in exile in neighbouring Lithuania, hailed protesters who had gathered “despite repressions, violence and cold. 

“They resist Lukashenko’s regime because the people of Belarus want to live in a democratic and free country,” she wrote on Twitter.

The European Union imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and his allies citing election rigging and a violent police crackdown on protesters. 

On Thursday, Belarus said it will temporarily close its land border in late December to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a move seen by the opposition as a further clampdown on dissent.

© Agence France-Presse

AFP

