#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 1 June 2021
Advertisement

Belarus restricts citizens from leaving country

Only citizens with papers granting them a “permanent stay in a foreign state” are allowed to leave Belarus.

By AFP Tuesday 1 Jun 2021, 8:16 PM
56 minutes ago 6,555 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5455007
Protest in Minsk, Belarus in August 2020
Image: Shutterstock/Alex_Bar
Protest in Minsk, Belarus in August 2020
Protest in Minsk, Belarus in August 2020
Image: Shutterstock/Alex_Bar

BELARUS SAID TODAY it is further restricting citizens from leaving the country, including those with foreign residency permits, in a move the opposition denounced as “an absolute violation of the law”.

The development comes as dozens of Belarusians, some of them illegally, have been fleeing their country in recent months amid a bloody crackdown in the wake of the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko last August.

The Belarusian border guards service said it has “received recently many requests to leave Belarus on the basis of a (foreign) residence permit,” according to a statement published on the Telegram messaging app.

However, it said only citizens with papers granting them a “permanent stay in a foreign state” had the right to leave Belarus.

It added that “permission for a temporary stay… does not constitute a reason for travelling abroad.”

Under Lukashenko, who has ruled the country since 1994, Belarus imposed restrictions on foreign travel in December 2020, framing the decision in the context of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaving the country by land routes is in any case only possible once every six months.

“The Lukashenko regime has severely limited the right of Belarusians to travel, asserting that certain reasons are not sufficient to leave Belarus,” said Valery Kovalevsky, an advisor to opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who lives in exile in Lithuania.

“However, the constitution foresees no condition,” he added, denouncing what he called “an absolute violation of the law.”

Air travel remains open, but the destinations have been limited since the European Union banned Belarusian planes from its air space after Minsk last month scrambled a fighter jet to divert a Ryanair flight and arrested a dissident journalist onboard.

EU country Lithuania, which neighbours Belarus, has offered support to fleeing Belarusians by granting them six-month visas.

Belarusian freelance journalist Alexander Burakov, who regularly reports for Germany’s Deutsche Welle, was freed today after 20 days in jail where he said he was tortured for covering an “unauthorised event”.

Germany has been trenchant in its criticism of Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko over his brutal crackdown on anti-regime protesters and the recent shock diversion of an international flight to arrest an opposition journalist on board.

Burakov was “freed from prison on Tuesday after 20 days in detention,” Deutsche Welle said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I am very relieved that our colleague has withstood the unlawful detention more or less unscathed,” DW’s director general Peter Limbourg said in a statement.

“But there are growing concerns that the spiral of state violence against journalists keeps turning.”

He said it was becoming more likely that the regime in Belarus will “hush the last independent voices in the country, no matter by what means”.

Burakov was arrested on May 12 for covering the trial of opposition activist Pavel Sevyarynets and others and was charged three days later with participating in an “unauthorised event.”

Burakov told the court he had been “subjected to torture and inhuman treatment” in prison, woken up several times at night and forced to undress.

Media rights monitor Reporters Without Borders ranked Belarus 158th out of 180 in the world in its 2021 World Press Freedom Index.

According to the Belarusian independent rights group Viasna, there are 449 political prisoners incarcerated in the former Soviet republic.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie