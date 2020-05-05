No injuries as another fire at historic building in north Dublin brought under control

The scene of last night's fire. Source: Twitter/DubFireBrigade

FIREFIGHTERS IN NORTH Dublin spent the night battling a fire at Belcamp College that has now been brought under control.

No injuries have been reported from the fire which saw more than 20 firefighters from a number of stations attending the scene after Dublin Fire Brigade was informed of the blaze at 9pm last night.

Belcamp College is a derelict building located off the Malahide Road between Darndale and Balgriffin, about 5km from Dublin Airport. The building was built by architect James Hoban who also designed the White House in Washington DC.

There have been fires at the building a number of times previously.

Over 20 firefighters attended the scene. Source: Twitter/DubFireBrigade

Dublin Fire Brigade said that strong winds blew smoke from the fire over a large area and that people nearby were urged to close their windows to avoid smoke inhalation.

Locals are still being advised to keep their windows closed with Dublin Fire Brigade saying this morning that “although the fire is under control, small pockets of fire are still alight”.

Dublin Fire Brigade has said the fire is now under control. Source: Twitter/DubFireBrigade

Crews from Kilbarrack, North Strand and the city centre attended the fire at Belcamp College with a water tanker and turntable ladder supporting firefighters.

People are also being told to stay away from the fire.