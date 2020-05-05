This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 5 May, 2020
No injuries as another fire at historic building in north Dublin brought under control

More than 20 firefighters from a number of stations attended the scene.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 5 May 2020, 8:59 AM
33 minutes ago 7,787 Views 7 Comments
PastedImage-46376 The scene of last night's fire. Source: Twitter/DubFireBrigade

FIREFIGHTERS IN NORTH Dublin spent the night battling a fire at Belcamp College that has now been brought under control. 

No injuries have been reported from the fire which saw more than 20 firefighters from a number of stations attending the scene after Dublin Fire Brigade was informed of the blaze at 9pm last night.

Belcamp College is a derelict building located off the Malahide Road between Darndale and Balgriffin, about 5km from Dublin Airport. The building was built by architect James Hoban who also designed the White House in Washington DC.

There have been fires at the building a number of times previously

PastedImage-23346 Over 20 firefighters attended the scene. Source: Twitter/DubFireBrigade

Dublin Fire Brigade said that strong winds blew smoke from the fire over a large area and that people nearby were urged to close their windows to avoid smoke inhalation.

Locals are still being advised to keep their windows closed with Dublin Fire Brigade saying this morning that “although the fire is under control, small pockets of fire are still alight”.

PastedImage-63560 Dublin Fire Brigade has said the fire is now under control. Source: Twitter/DubFireBrigade

Crews from Kilbarrack, North Strand and the city centre attended the fire at Belcamp College with a water tanker and turntable ladder supporting firefighters.

People are also being told to stay away from the fire.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Read next:

