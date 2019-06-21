Community shocked after two bodies found in house outside Belfast

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING the sudden deaths of two people at a house in Dunmurry outside Belfast.

The incident happened at a house in the Woodside Drive area of Poleglass yesterday afternoon with the local community said to be shocked by the discovery.

“Cllr Stephen Magennis and I have spoken with the family and neighbours of the two people who tragically lost their lives in Poleglass. Police investigations are now underway,” Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has said.

“The family and local residents have asked us to appeal on their behalf for everyone to respect their privacy at this devastating time. There is a sense of shock and sadness in the community. We send our sincere condolences to the family.”