At least two men injured after man drives car into people outside cemetery in Belfast

AT LEAST TWO men have been injured after a man drove through a crowd of people outside a cemetery in Belfast, police in the North have said.

The PSNI said that a collision on Whiterock Road in west Belfast happened around noon today. Police said they understood a vehicle struck a number of people outside the cemetery shortly after midday.

One man has been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “Numbers and conditions of those injured are not known at present. There are no further details.”