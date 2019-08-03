This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
At least two men injured after man drives car into people outside cemetery in Belfast

One man has been arrested.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 3 Aug 2019, 12:41 PM
6 hours ago 27,613 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4751967
The entrance to the cemetery.
Image: Google Maps
The entrance to the cemetery.
The entrance to the cemetery.
Image: Google Maps

AT LEAST TWO men have been injured after a man drove through a crowd of people outside a cemetery in Belfast, police in the North have said.

The PSNI said that a collision on Whiterock Road in west Belfast happened around noon today. Police said they understood a vehicle struck a number of people outside the cemetery shortly after midday.

One man has been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “Numbers and conditions of those injured are not known at present. There are no further details.”

