This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 23 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two bodies discovered in Belfast flat in suspected stabbing incident

Local councillors have said the community has been left reeling by the incident.

By Press Association Monday 23 Dec 2019, 6:18 PM
1 hour ago 4,980 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4946421
File photo.
Image: Liam McBurney/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Liam McBurney/PA Images

Updated 16 minutes ago

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been found dead in a flat in Belfast in a suspected stabbing incident.

The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in the apartment in the Kinnaird Close area this afternoon.

Local sources said it is understood they suffered stab wounds.

Several nearby homes have been evacuated amid a major police operation in the area.

Police have confirmed that two people were found dead but have not confirmed any further details, insisting the investigation was at an extremely early stage.

Councillor Paul McCusker said he believed police had been pursuing one male in connection with the deaths.

“Just a few days before Christmas this is the worst kind of news for any family,” the SDLP representative told PA.

“Within the local community there is anger and sadness.”

two-bodies-found-in-belfast-apartment Source: Liam McBurney

McCusker said the dead couple were both “characters” and well known in the area.

“A few days before Christmas this couple’s poor family will get this devastating and horrific news that they have died in such conditions.”

Sinn Fein councillor JJ Magee said it was a “tragic scene”.

“Absolutely shocked, the community is shocked by the news that has come from this very, very serious situation,” he said.

“It is an absolute tragic event.”

Magee said there would have been many children in the area around the time of the incident due to the Christmas holidays.

Police forensic officers were examining the scene of the incident through Monday afternoon.

A PSNI helicopter was also circling above the area at intervals throughout the day.

The officer leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery, said: “At around 12.55pm police received a report from a member of the public that the bodies of two people had been discovered in a flat in the area.

“The circumstances of the deaths will now be subject to investigation and post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

“At this stage it would not be appropriate to elaborate further on the circumstances as our inquiries are at an extremely early stage.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call shortly after 1pm.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no one was transferred to hospital,” the NIAS said in a statement.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie