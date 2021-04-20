#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 20 April 2021
Advertisement

Loyalist protests resume in Northern Ireland following week of calm

Demonstrations took place in Belfast and Derry.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 7:41 AM
52 minutes ago 5,909 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5414707
Loyalist protesters during further unrest on Lanark Way
Image: PA
Loyalist protesters during further unrest on Lanark Way
Loyalist protesters during further unrest on Lanark Way
Image: PA

FURTHER UNREST HAS taken place in Northern Ireland, with minor protests taking place in Belfast and Derry.

PSNI officers were deployed to Lanark Way in Belfast yesterday evening, when crowds gathered and the road was blocked after a number of pieces of furniture were set alight.

There were also disturbances on the nearby Shankhill Road, where a bus was set alight during another protest earlier this month.

Images from both streets showed a small number of protesters with their faces covered around a small fire and, at one point, attacking a police van at the scene.

northern-ireland-unrest A PSNI is surrounded on the Shankhill Road in Belfast Source: PA

Other images posted on social media also showed a group of loyalist protesters gathering in Newtownards in Down.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It follows a week of relative calm in the North after days of demonstrations and rioting by loyalists, which left dozens of PSNI officers injured after they were attacked with petrol bombs, fireworks and stones.

The violence has come at a time of increasing rancour in the political sphere amid tensions over the post-Brexit Irish Sea trade border and the fallout from the police’s handling of a republican funeral that took place during pandemic restrictions last year.

Unionists are furious at a decision by prosecutors not to take action against 24 Sinn Féin politicians, including deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, for attending the funeral of former IRA leader Bobby Storey, a decision partly related to the fact that police had engaged with organisers before the event that drew 2,000 people on to the streets.

Drugs seizures against a dissident faction of the UDA in south-east Antrim have also been blamed.

- Contains reporting from Press Association.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie