Loyalist protests resume in Northern Ireland following week of calm

Loyalist protesters during further unrest on Lanark Way

Loyalist protesters during further unrest on Lanark Way

FURTHER UNREST HAS taken place in Northern Ireland, with minor protests taking place in Belfast and Derry.

PSNI officers were deployed to Lanark Way in Belfast yesterday evening, when crowds gathered and the road was blocked after a number of pieces of furniture were set alight.

There were also disturbances on the nearby Shankhill Road, where a bus was set alight during another protest earlier this month.

Images from both streets showed a small number of protesters with their faces covered around a small fire and, at one point, attacking a police van at the scene.

A PSNI is surrounded on the Shankhill Road in Belfast Source: PA

Other images posted on social media also showed a group of loyalist protesters gathering in Newtownards in Down.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It follows a week of relative calm in the North after days of demonstrations and rioting by loyalists, which left dozens of PSNI officers injured after they were attacked with petrol bombs, fireworks and stones.

The violence has come at a time of increasing rancour in the political sphere amid tensions over the post-Brexit Irish Sea trade border and the fallout from the police’s handling of a republican funeral that took place during pandemic restrictions last year.