Loyalist protests resume in Northern Ireland following week of calm

FURTHER UNREST HAS taken place in Northern Ireland, with minor protests taking place in Belfast and Derry.
PSNI officers were deployed to Lanark Way in Belfast yesterday evening, when crowds gathered and the road was blocked after a number of pieces of furniture were set alight.
There were also disturbances on the nearby Shankhill Road, where a bus was set alight during another protest earlier this month.
Images from both streets showed a small number of protesters with their faces covered around a small fire and, at one point, attacking a police van at the scene.
Other images posted on social media also showed a group of loyalist protesters gathering in Newtownards in Down.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
It follows a week of relative calm in the North after days of demonstrations and rioting by loyalists, which left dozens of PSNI officers injured after they were attacked with petrol bombs, fireworks and stones.
The violence has come at a time of increasing rancour in the political sphere amid tensions over the post-Brexit Irish Sea trade border and the fallout from the police’s handling of a republican funeral that took place during pandemic restrictions last year.
Unionists are furious at a decision by prosecutors not to take action against 24 Sinn Féin politicians, including deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, for attending the funeral of former IRA leader Bobby Storey, a decision partly related to the fact that police had engaged with organisers before the event that drew 2,000 people on to the streets.
Drugs seizures against a dissident faction of the UDA in south-east Antrim have also been blamed.
- Contains reporting from Press Association.
COMMENTS (7)