Thursday 23 April, 2020
'I'm one of the lucky ones': Belfast solicitor speaks of recovery from Covid-19

Niall Murphy spent 16 days in an induced coma.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 1:49 PM
1 hour ago 6,878 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5082076
Niall Murphy's wife was told he had a 50/50 chance of recovery.
HIGH-PROFILE BELFAST solicitor Niall Murphy has described his ordeal trying to recover from Covid-19. 

Niall Murphy, a partner at KRW Law, spent 16 days in an induced coma at Antrim Area Hospital.

Murphy is a well-known figure in the North who represents many families bereaved as a result of alleged state collusion with paramilitaries during the Northern Ireland conflict, including the Loughinisland pub shootings.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme, Murphy said that his wife was told at one stage that he only had a 50/50 chance of surviving. 

After arriving at the hospital after 12 days of being sick, he was placed on a ventilator within an hour and half. 

“I could see the nurse’s face when she put the oxygen level test on,” he said. 

Recovery

Murphy is now at home recovering. Describing himself as “weak, but healthy”, he said he counted himself lucky. 

“I’m out the other side of it and I’m going to recover fully with no lasting damages or effects so I’m one of the lucky ones,” he said. 

He became unwell after returning from speaking at a St Patrick’s Day event in New York last month.

After returning, he attended his daughter’s first confession and initially thought he was just suffering from jet lag. However, his condition soon started to deteriorate and he self-isolated at home. 

“I was bedridden. I’ve never really been sick before, but I was bedridden for 12 days with no appetite whatsoever,” he said. ”My temperature was uncontrollable.”

“The coughing bouts are indescribable. I just felt I was drowning. I couldn’t breathe. It was something I’ve never experienced before.”

Murphy praised the support of medical staff in the hospital who treated him. ”I was immediately inspired by confidence from the second I was wheeled through the doors of the hospital,” he said. 

“I can’t be thankful enough to the genuine personal and professional care that I received,” he added. 

He described the long road to recovery, even after leaving ICU. “Being wheeled out, in my own head, never having been sick before, certainly never in ICU, I thought I was going to get dressed and go home here. And of course, that wasn’t the case. I had an extended period in a recovery ward,” Murphy said. 

“I couldn’t even cut a piece of toast,” he said. 

Murphy is now recovery, but emphasised the extent of his illness. ”It’s an awful time for everybody,” he said.

With reporting from Press Association

