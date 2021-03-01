11-year-old boy injured in sectarian attack in north Belfast

POLICE IN NORTH Belfast are appealing for witnesses after an 11-year-old boy was attacked as he walked home yesterday afternoon.

He was walking in the Oldpark area at around 3.30pm when he was followed by a group of around 6-7 youths.

One of these youths directed sectarian abuse at the boy before setting upon him and kicking him in the face.

The PSNI described the assailant as having dark black hair with a long fringe, and was wearing black runners.

The other youths joined in the attack, and the victim sustained a leg injury.

Police added that they are keen to speak to a woman who drove by when the assault was taking place. She stopped to give assistance and drove the injured boy home.