#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 1 March 2021
Advertisement

11-year-old boy injured in sectarian attack in north Belfast

The boy was walking home yesterday afternoon when he was set upon by a number of youths.

By Sean Murray Monday 1 Mar 2021, 9:34 AM
1 hour ago 6,174 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5368594
File photo.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

POLICE IN NORTH Belfast are appealing for witnesses after an 11-year-old boy was attacked as he walked home yesterday afternoon. 

He was walking in the Oldpark area at around 3.30pm when he was followed by a group of around 6-7 youths.

One of these youths directed sectarian abuse at the boy before setting upon him and kicking him in the face. 

The PSNI described the assailant as having dark black hair with a long fringe, and was wearing black runners. 

The other youths joined in the attack, and the victim sustained a leg injury. 

Police added that they are keen to speak to a woman who drove by when the assault was taking place. She stopped to give assistance and drove the injured boy home. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie