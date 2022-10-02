PSNI investigating shooting in west Belfast

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
Updated 37 minutes ago
POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are currently at the scene of a shooting in Belfast.
The incident happened at the clubhouse of Donegal Celtic Football Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast.
The PSNI said that part of Suffolk Road is closed and a number of diversions are in place.
There was a heavy police presence at the scene on Sunday afternoon. Two ambulances were also parked within the grounds while a PSNI helicopter monitored the scene from above.
Additional reporting by PA
