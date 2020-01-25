PSNI issue appeal after man stabbed and has top of finger bitten off

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have made an appeal for information after a man was injured during a stabbing incident in Belfast last night.

The injured man was reportedly involved in an altercation with a man and woman at a premises in Bradley Place.

The dispute spilled out into the street where it is believed the injured man sustained stab wounds.

The top of one of his fingers is also believed to have been bitten off.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Bradbury Place area of Belfast last night between 7.50pm and 8.10pm and witnessed this incident or anyone who has information that could assist with our enquiries, to contact us at Lisburn Road on the non-emergency number 101,” Sergeant Julian Jackson said.