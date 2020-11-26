#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 26 November 2020
Advertisement

Belfast Telegraph journalist warned of threat against them by loyalist paramilitaries

The South East Antrim UDA is being linked to the latest threat.

By Press Association Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 6:54 AM
5 minutes ago 196 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5279236
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

A JOURNALIST WORKING for the Belfast Telegraph has been threatened by a loyalist paramilitary group.

The breakaway South East Antrim UDA is being linked to the latest threat, following a spate of similar incidents earlier this year.

The intimidation has been condemned by the editor-in-chief of the Belfast Telegraph and the Sunday Life, Eoin Brannigan.

“This is the second time this year we’ve had our journalists threatened in this manner,” he said.

“It is outrageous that thugs are once again trying to silence a journalist doing their job. We are reassured that the PSNI is taking this threat very seriously.”

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) also strongly condemned the threat and said it will not deter journalists in the North from their work.

Seamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said: “We unreservedly condemn this latest threat, which we understand comes from a loyalist terrorist group. Yet again a journalist is faced with threats simply for doing their job.

“Earlier this year, the NUJ, media organisations, political parties, trade union groups and a cross-section of business and community groups united in support of reporters under threat from so-called paramilitary groups.

“Our clear message today is the same as then: Threats and intimidation have no place in Northern Ireland and journalists will not buckle in the face of these tactics.”

In May this year, similar threats were carried out against reporters working for two Belfast-based newspapers.

A number of reporters working for the Sunday Life and Sunday World were visited by police officers, with warnings of imminent attacks by the South East Antrim UDA – a breakaway UDA group.

At least one journalist was told of a planned under-car booby trap attack and the warnings also said journalists at the two Sunday titles – both owned by Independent News and Media – were at risk of attack.

The loyalist terror gang continues to be involved in criminality and has been linked to several murders in recent years.

The gang has murdered three people in the past three years.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Members of the South East Antrim UDA have been linked to the murder in January of Glenn Quinn, 47, who was found in his flat in Carrickfergus.

It is understood the latest threat has been linked to the papers’ coverage of the murders and paramilitary activities.

In 2001, Sunday World reporter Martin O’Hagan was murdered by Loyalist Volunteer Force paramilitaries.

The loyalist group targeted the journalist as he walked home with his wife.

No-one has ever been convicted of his murder.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie