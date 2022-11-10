Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 10 November 2022
Advertisement

Belgian police officer killed in knife attack in Brussels

Anti-terror prosecutors have taken charge of the inquiry.

56 minutes ago 3,032 Views 2 Comments
The scene of the stabbing incident in Brussels this evening
The scene of the stabbing incident in Brussels this evening
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A BELGIAN POLICE officer has killed in a knife attack in Brussels, according to authorities, as anti-terror prosecutors took charge of the inquiry.

The spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, Eric Van Duyse, told AFP that federal investigators had taken charge “because there is suspicion of a terrorist motive, which will be confirmed or disproved”.

Local media reported that an assailant stabbed two officers in the area close to the city’s Brussels-North railway station at around 6.15pm before being shot in the legs and abdomen by another police patrol arriving at the scene.

One of the police officers reportedly died of his injuries after being stabbed in the neck and both the other wounded officer and the perpetrator were hospitalised.

A local resident told AFP that he had heard “five or six shots” fired shortly after the time of the attack.

“Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens. Today’s drama demonstrates this once again,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wrote.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased officer. My sincere hope is that his hospitalised colleague will be well,” he posted on social media.

Several news outlets reported, without giving their source, that the assailant had earlier on Thursday gone into a police station in the city to warn that he would try to attack police, but he was not detained.

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said that she was “closely monitoring the situation” and was in contact with police and local authorities.

“This violence against our people is unacceptable,” she said.

Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said “police and federal prosecutors are doing what they have to to investigate these horrific acts”.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie