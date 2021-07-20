#Open journalism No news is bad news

Belgium holds a day of mourning as Angela Merkel visits flood victims in Germany

At least 200 people have died in western Europe, with rescuers still searching for victims.

By AFP Tuesday 20 Jul 2021, 1:44 PM
37 minutes ago 930 Views 1 Comment
Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde stand with victims and emergency workers during one minute of silence.
Image: Eric Lalmand/PA Images
Image: Eric Lalmand/PA Images

A MINUTE OF SILENCE was held in Belgium after the country observed a day of mourning for the victims of the devastating floods that left nearly 200 dead in western Europe.

Heavy rains last week sent torrents of floodwaters sweeping through towns and villages, mostly in Belgium and Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel was visiting victims in one of the hardest-hit areas.

At least 31 people were killed in Belgium alone, with dozens still missing or unaccountable.

In Germany, 165 were killed and rescuers are still scouring the rubble for victims.

The number of missing in Belgium has fallen over the past two days as telephone contact is re-established and more people are traced.

The clean-up is still under way to help the regions hit hardest recover from the scenes of destruction that saw dozens of homes collapsed and cars piled on top of each other.

Waters have subsided since Friday but workers and volunteers face a mammoth task to clear away the debris and help local residents rebuild their shattered lives.

Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde paid their respects at the fire station in Verviers, one of the hardest-hit towns.

The moment of silence took place after sirens sounded in fire stations across the country, with buses, trams and metro trains halted in Brussels.

federal-chancellor-angela-merkel-in-bad-munstereifel German Chancellor Angela Merkel visiting Bad Munstereifel, one of the areas worst affected by flooding. Source: Wolfgang Rattay/PA Images

The Belgian tricolour was flown at half-mast on official buildings, as was the star-spangled flag of the European Union around the bloc’s headquarters in the capital.

“No words can describe the suffering and destruction caused,” tweeted European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who visited the scene on Saturday.

‘More and better’

The day of mourning comes ahead of Belgium’s national holiday on Wednesday, but events for that are set to be sombre as the country still reels from the flooding.

In neighbouring Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel began a visit to meet victims of the deluge still struggling to come to terms with the losses in the ravaged medieval town of Bad Munstereifel.

She was accompanied by Armin Laschet, the regional head and pick from Merkel’s CDU party to replace her as chancellor at elections in September.

The number of people missing in the country remains unclear, mainly because of disrupted communication networks.

As the scale of the flood disaster became clearer, questions mounted in Germany about whether enough was done to warn residents ahead of time.

The German government pledged yesterday to improve the country’s under-fire warning systems as a spokeswoman admitted that the tragedy had shown authorities “need to do more and better”.

Although meteorological services had forecast torrential rain and flash floods, many residents said they were caught off-guard by rapidly rising waters.

The disaster has catapulted climate change to the top of the agenda in Germany, ahead of the September polls that will mark the end of Merkel’s 16 years in power.

