Woman (70s) dies in single vehicle crash in Meath

GARDAÍ IN MEATH are investigating a single-vehicle fatal road crash in which a woman in her 70s was killed.

The crash occurred in the Bellinter area of the county yesterday at approximately 1pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed to the Navan mortuary where a post mortem will take place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the Bellinter area at the time with camera footage is asked to make it available to garadí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 46 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.