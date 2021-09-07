#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 7 September 2021
Advertisement

Woman (70s) dies in single vehicle crash in Meath

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 8:54 AM
1 hour ago 5,627 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5542411
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ IN MEATH are investigating a single-vehicle fatal road crash in which a woman in her 70s was killed.

The crash occurred in the Bellinter area of the county yesterday at approximately 1pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed to the Navan mortuary where a post mortem will take place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the Bellinter area at the time with camera footage is asked to make it available to garadí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 46 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie