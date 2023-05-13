Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 13 May 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Alamy Stock Photo Healy seized the initiative with 50km to go on a great day for Irish cycling.
# Giro d'Italia
Ben Healy joins greats of Irish cycling with breakaway stage win at Giro d'Italia
The 22-year-old becomes just the ninth Irish rider ever to win a Grand Tour stage.
2.9k
5
1 hour ago

BEN HEALY ADDED his name to an elite list of Irish cyclists as he soloed away to a brilliant breakaway win at the Giro d’Italia on Saturday.

At 22, Healy’s magnificent performance sees him become the second youngest Irish winner of a stage on one of cycling’s Grand Tours — and just the ninth Irish rider ever to do so.

Making his Grand Tour debut in this year’s race, Healy hit the front with 50km remaining on Stage Eight from Terni to Fossombrone, and quickly put daylight between himself and his nearest pursuers.

He stretched his advantage out to well over two minutes as he entered the final kilometres, showing no signs of faltering as he rode away to the biggest moment of his young career.

Healy took the stage with 1:49 to spare over Derek Gee, Filippo Zana and Warren Bargeuil.

Ireland’s other rider in this year’s race, Eddie Dunbar, finished in 18th, one place ahead of race favourite Remco Evenepoel. Dunbar remains 11th in the general classification, but is just one second outside the top 10.

Norway’s Andreas Leknessund retained the overall lead ahead of Evenepoel while Primoz Roglic climbed to third.

– Additional reporting by AFP

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     