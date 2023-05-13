Ben Healy joins greats of Irish cycling with breakaway stage win at Giro d'Italia

BEN HEALY ADDED his name to an elite list of Irish cyclists as he soloed away to a brilliant breakaway win at the Giro d’Italia on Saturday.

At 22, Healy’s magnificent performance sees him become the second youngest Irish winner of a stage on one of cycling’s Grand Tours — and just the ninth Irish rider ever to do so.

Making his Grand Tour debut in this year’s race, Healy hit the front with 50km remaining on Stage Eight from Terni to Fossombrone, and quickly put daylight between himself and his nearest pursuers.

He stretched his advantage out to well over two minutes as he entered the final kilometres, showing no signs of faltering as he rode away to the biggest moment of his young career.

Healy took the stage with 1:49 to spare over Derek Gee, Filippo Zana and Warren Bargeuil.

"Irish cycling has a 𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧!" 🇮🇪⭐



Ben Healy wins Stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia on his Grand Tour debut - with minutes to spare 👀@EFprocycling | #giroditalia pic.twitter.com/LJkevY9R8M — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 13, 2023

Ireland’s other rider in this year’s race, Eddie Dunbar, finished in 18th, one place ahead of race favourite Remco Evenepoel. Dunbar remains 11th in the general classification, but is just one second outside the top 10.

Norway’s Andreas Leknessund retained the overall lead ahead of Evenepoel while Primoz Roglic climbed to third.

– Additional reporting by AFP

