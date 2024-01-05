Advertisement
Lighthouse at Ardnakina Point on Bere Island, Co Cork. Alamy Stock Photo
Cork

Almost 300 homes on Bere Island without power after sea trawler damages underwater ESB cable

The ESB said a diver is attempting to locate the damaged cable so restoration work can be carried out.
1 hour ago

AN ISLAND OF more than 200 people off west Cork has lost electricity after large fishing trawlers damaged an undersea ESB cable. 

Bere Island has been without power for its approximately 280 ESB customers since the incident yesterday afternoon.

An undersea diver is attempting to locate the damaged cable so restoration work can be carried out.

In a statement to The Journal, the ESB has apologised for the disruption caused and said it is hopeful it can complete repairs tonight for islanders.

“ESB Networks can confirm that there is currently a power outage affecting approximately 280 customers on Bere Island. 

“The outage occurred yesterday afternoon (4 January) as a result of a fishing vessel accidentally coming into contact with a cable running from Castletownbere to Bere Island,” a spokesperson said. 

“Repair efforts are underway which will include a diver safely locating the damaged cable so ESB Networks crews can carry out the required restoration work.”

Environmental NGO Coast Watch said the incident highlights the “damage large powerful fishing vessels can have on the fragile nature” of the seafloor.

Karin Dubsky, national coordinator for Coast Watch, said it was wrong that Ireland’s sixth largest island is dependent on one power cable, and added that it had been flagged as a concern in a report by the Heritage Council 20 years ago.

“Our heart goes out to families left without power in winter cold,” Dubsky said. 

“If island life is to be viable then the State must act swiftly to support islanders and then recover costs from those who caused the damage.” 

She added that as the number of submarine cables is set to increase to assist offshore wind development, it is essential that “this cable isn’t just fixed but that the cause is determined and published with planned action” to avoid a repeat incident. 

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor

