Residents of Berlin suburbs urged to stay indoors amid reports of a lioness on the loose

GERMAN POLICE HAVE urged residents of Berlin’s southern suburbs to stay indoors, as they scoured the area for a wild animal, apparently a lioness, on the loose.

Police first issued the alarm in the early morning hours of this morning, after two people saw what appeared to be a lioness chasing a wild boar down a street near the German capital.

“Around midnight, we received a message hard to imagine. Two passersby who saw one animal chasing another,” Daniel Keip, Brandenburg police spokesman, told RBB radio.

“One was a wild boar and the other apparently a wild animal, a lioness. The two men recorded a video on their phones and even experienced policemen had to concede that it was probably a lioness,” he said.

Berlin police then alerted the public to the beast’s presence, initially putting the southwestern suburbs on alert and then expanding the area of the search.

As authorities, backed by several helicopters, scoured the area around the communities of Kleinmachnow, Teltow and Stahnsdorf at the start of the workday, police urged residents to stay indoors.

“The wild animal that escaped has not yet been found!” the police of Brandenburg, the region around Berlin, wrote on Twitter around 7:30 am (6:30am Irish time).

“We ask you not to leave your houses.”

No details were immediately available on where the feline could have come from.

