#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 8 January 2022
Advertisement

Have you seen missing person Bernadette Connolly?

Bernadette is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of slim build, with hazel eyes and long black hair.

By Zuzia Whelan Saturday 8 Jan 2022, 11:32 AM
3 hours ago 14,948 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5649312

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 45-year-old Bernadette Connolly, who is missing from the Swords area of Dublin since Friday, 7th January 2022.

Bernadette is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of slim build, with hazel eyes and long black hair. She is thought to be wearing a black woolly hat with black bobble, black handbag, black trainers with white soles, black leggings and a black puffer jacket

She was last seen in the Donabate area.

Gardaí and Bernadette’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on Bernadette’s whereabouts is asked to contact Swords Garda Station 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelanmedia@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie