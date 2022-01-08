Have you seen missing person Bernadette Connolly?

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 45-year-old Bernadette Connolly, who is missing from the Swords area of Dublin since Friday, 7th January 2022.

Bernadette is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of slim build, with hazel eyes and long black hair. She is thought to be wearing a black woolly hat with black bobble, black handbag, black trainers with white soles, black leggings and a black puffer jacket

She was last seen in the Donabate area.

Gardaí and Bernadette’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on Bernadette’s whereabouts is asked to contact Swords Garda Station 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.