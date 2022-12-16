Tusla chief Bernard Gloster appointed as the HSE's new CEO

BERNARD GLOSTER HAS been appointed as the new CEO of the HSE.

Gloster is the current chief executive of the child and family agency Tusla.

The HSE Board approved his appointment today following an open selection process. He is expected to take up the position in Spring 2023.

Before joining Tusla as CEO in September 2019, Gloster spent more than 30 years working in the health services. He held several senior management positions including Chief Officer of HSE Mid West Community Healthcare, and worked in or managed in both community and acute hospital operations.

He is a social care worker by profession, holds an MBA from Oxford Brookes University and an MSc in Management Practice from UCC.

“I am delighted that someone of Bernard’s experience, both within the HSE and externally within Tusla, is taking up this role. Bernard’s track record and commitment to public service will be invaluable as the HSE, like health services elsewhere, enters a period requiring great change and development,” HSE Board chairperson Ciarán Devane said.

Gloster said he is “very privileged to have been selected by the HSE to be the CEO of an organisation of such vital importance to the public”.

“Working with such a large and diverse workforce committed to providing the best in health and social care brings many opportunities for continuous improvement in how people access and experience services,” he said.

“I look forward to working with the Board, my HSE colleagues, partners across the wider system as well as with the Minister and the Department on the health reform agenda.”