This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 16 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You called me a liar': Audio of row between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren released

The two appeared to engage in a war of words after a debate on Monday night.

By Press Association Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 7:13 AM
1 hour ago 7,675 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4967609
Democratic presidential candidates Warren and Bernie Sanders after the debate on Tuesday night
Image: Patrick Semansky/PA Images
Democratic presidential candidates Warren and Bernie Sanders after the debate on Tuesday night
Democratic presidential candidates Warren and Bernie Sanders after the debate on Tuesday night
Image: Patrick Semansky/PA Images

ELIZABETH WARREN ACCUSED her Democratic rival Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar before a national television audience during a post-debate exchange in which she refused to shake his outstretched hand, according to audio released by CNN.

The rivals for the party’s presidential nomination are both progressives who had steadfastly refused to attack each other for more than a year on the campaign trail.

But that changed on Monday, when Warren said that during a private meeting between the two in 2018, he disagreed with her that a woman could win the presidency.

Sanders, a senator from Vermont, has denied that, and did so again during Tuesday night’s presidential debat, which was hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Iowa, whose first-in-the-nation caucuses are on 3 February.

Warren stood by her account and said it was time to confront the larger issues of sexism in politics.

That exchange lasted only a few minutes, but after the debate was over, Warren, a Massachusetts senator, approached Sanders, who put out his hand for her to shake. Instead, she confronted him, and the two talked briefly in tense tones.

Neither campaign would confirm what was said on Tuesday, but CNN released the audio on Wednesday. While she refused his extended hand, Warren repeated: “I think you called me a liar on national television.”

Sanders gently brushed her with his hand, then said: “Let’s not do it right now.”

Related Reads

15.01.20 Democratic debate: Warren appears to reject handshake with Sanders after sexism row
06.12.19 'You're a damn liar, man': Joe Biden lashes out at Iowa voter who raises son's business activities
03.11.19 Larry Donnelly: Biden, Sanders or Warren look set for nomination... why hasn't the Democratic primary been more competitive?

“You want to have that discussion?” he continued. “We’ll have that discussion.” Warren replied: “Any time.”

Sanders then added, “You called me a liar”, before concluding “Alright, let’s not do it now.”

The exchange was interrupted by fellow candidate and environmentalist Tom Steyer, who said, “I don’t want to get in the middle of it” and greeted Sanders as the senator walked away.

Aides for Warren and Sanders have for days attempted to de-escalate the feud as some progressives worry that ill will between the cause’s two leading voices will ultimately hurt both of them and could benefit more moderate Democratic presidential hopefuls such as former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie