This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 22 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders warns Russia 'to stay out of US presidential election'

The Vermont senator issued a statement following reports Russia was trying to help his campaign.

By Press Association Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 3:40 PM
54 minutes ago 1,764 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5017954
Image: Patrick Semansky
Image: Patrick Semansky

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Bernie Sanders has condemned Russian efforts to interfere in the 2020 election.

The Vermont senator issued a statement after The Washington Post reported US officials have told Mr Sanders that Russia was trying to help his campaign.

Mr Sanders wrote: “I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president. My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.”

Mr Sanders’ response was a sharp contrast from that of President Donald Trump, who has pushed back at the assessment of US intelligence agencies that Russia has interfered in elections on his behalf.

Federal investigators in 2018 charged 13 Russians over a covert social media campaign that prosecutors said was aimed at dividing public opinion on hot-button social issues as well as propping up Mr Sanders and Republican candidate Mr Trump while also denigrating Hillary Clinton, the eventual Democratic nominee.

Organisers of that Russian effort circulated an outline of themes for future social media content, with instructions to “use any opportunity to criticise Hillary and the rest (except Sanders and Trump — we support them),” according to the indictment.

Shortly before news of the Russians’ interference in Sanders’ campaign was released on Friday, Mr Trump told supporters in Las Vegas that he heard Democrats were trying to “start a rumour… that Putin wants to make sure I get elected”.

“Listen to this, so doesn’t he want to see who the Democrat is going to be? Wouldn’t he rather have, let’s say Bernie?” Mr Trump asked.

Related Read

15.02.20 'Temperature is rising': Race wide open as Democrats search for a candidate to beat Trump

Mr Sanders and his wife, Jane, in 1988 spent their honeymoon in the Soviet Union, Mr Trump noted.

In a statement issued by the Sanders’ campaign, the leading Democratic presidential contender condemned Mr Trump’s approach to continued reports of foreign interference in US elections.

“Unlike Donald Trump, I do not consider Vladimir Putin a good friend. He is an autocratic thug who is attempting to destroy democracy and crush dissent in Russia,” Mr Sanders said.

“Let’s be clear, the Russians want to undermine American democracy by dividing us up and, unlike the current president, I stand firmly against their efforts, and any other foreign power that wants to interfere in our election.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie