Ahern says compromise and risk-taking required to break Stormont deadlock

FORMER TAOISEACH BERTIE Ahern is set to tell TDs that restoring the Stormont Assembly will require “risk-taking” and “compromise” by political leaders from across the UK and Ireland.

Ahern is due to address the Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Good Friday Agreement later this afternoon, with the former Fianna Fáil leader set to tell politicians that there needed to be respect and accommodation for difference in dealing with issues in Northern Ireland.

Ahern will tell TDs that this respect and accommodation was the “spirit at the heart of the Good Friday Agreement” and that must be the same when attempting to resolve the political deadlock on the Northern Ireland Protocol and restoration of the Stormont Executive.

“It is clear to me that it must be the spirit at the heart of how current difficulties are resolved – whether one it talking about the Northern Ireland Protocol, the restoration of the Executive and Assembly, Legacy or the range of other challenges facing us,” Ahern will say.

“That will require leadership by everybody. It will require risk-taking by everybody. And it will involve compromise.”

Advertisement

He adds that his generation of politicians were able to make that breakthrough 25 years ago with the Good Friday Agreement, he believes today’s leaders will “be able to rise to that challenge”.

Ahern, describing himself as an “old-timer”, was invited to attend this afternoon’s committee session due to his role in brokering the Good Friday Agreement.

He will tell the Committee that during the negotiations, leadership was shown across the political divide in Northern Ireland to reach an agreement, with Ahern set to highlight the UUP’s David Trimble and the SDLP’s John Hume in particular for their work.

He’s also set to mention the collaboration between the both the UK and Irish Governments, saying without that cooperation an “agreement could not have been reached”.

“My observation of the evolution of the Northern Troubles from 1969 onwards was that it was only by the two Governments working hand in glove that progress could be made on Northern Ireland,” Ahern will say.

He said while securing and implementing the Good Friday Agreement was not easy, it has made a huge different.

Today, almost 25 years later, we can look back on a generation of peace, a generation in which the guns have been largely silent, a generation in which a life unimaginable over the previous three decades has been possible for everybody in Northern Ireland.

“To paraphrase John Lennon, peace has been given a chance, and the results have been remarkable.”