Poll: Would you vote for Bertie Ahern if he ran for president?

IN AN INTERVIEW to mark his 70th birthday over the weekend, Bertie Ahern refused to rule in, or out, a presidential bid in 2025.
The former Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader was tipped for a bid in the past but that never materialised.
Ahern told the Irish Independent on Saturday: “I’ll see what state I’m in in 2025. At the moment, I’m busy at home and I’m busy abroad. God knows what will happen in the future.
“I’d never say I will be interested – and I’d never say I won’t be interested. But I am conscious I am 70 and it is pushing on.”
We want to know: Would you vote for Bertie Ahern if he ran for president?
