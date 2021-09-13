#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 13 September 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Would you vote for Bertie Ahern if he ran for president?

The former Taoiseach hasn’t ruled out a bid in 2025.

By Órla Ryan Monday 13 Sep 2021, 11:06 AM
58 minutes ago 23,110 Views 36 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5547880
Former Fianna Fáil Taoiseach Bertie Ahern pictured in 2018
Image: RollingNews.ie
Former Fianna Fáil Taoiseach Bertie Ahern pictured in 2018
Former Fianna Fáil Taoiseach Bertie Ahern pictured in 2018
Image: RollingNews.ie

IN AN INTERVIEW to mark his 70th birthday over the weekend, Bertie Ahern refused to rule in, or out, a presidential bid in 2025.

The former Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader was tipped for a bid in the past but that never materialised.

Ahern told the Irish Independent on Saturday: “I’ll see what state I’m in in 2025. At the moment, I’m busy at home and I’m busy abroad. God knows what will happen in the future.

“I’d never say I will be interested – and I’d never say I won’t be interested. But I am conscious I am 70 and it is pushing on.”

We want to know: Would you vote for Bertie Ahern if he ran for president?


Poll Results:

No (846)
Yes (250)
I'm not sure (47)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie